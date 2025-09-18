Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have come across Arjun Kapoor's poker face meme. The viral moment, captured during the promotions of 'Half Girlfriend' with Shraddha Kapoor, has dominated social media ever since. Memes, jokes, and digs on it have been floating on social media since 2017. And now, Arjun Kapoor too has joined the chorus.

Arjun's reply to poker face meme

The 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' actor poked fun at his viral meme in a latest ad. Arjun is seen repeating his 'stone-faced expression' for just about everything in the ad. From waiting at a restaurant to receiving a gift to even getting his finger cut, Kapoor keeps his expressionless expression intact.

That is until he takes a bite from an ice cream. Things take a turn then with him dancing, cheering, laughing, and showing thousands of emotions at once. Needless to say, the latest ad was on point. It wasn't just his fans and followers on social media who were impressed by the ad; even Bollywood peers couldn't stop themselves from praising the actor.

Celebs react

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Reverse UNO."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Superb."

Arjun's sister Anshula also reacted, "Haha, too good!"

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar too couldn't stop laughing.

Many social media users called the ad his "comeback" and many called it the beginning of his "second innings".

"This collab feels like the start of Arjun's second innings," a social media user wrote.

"Tum log memes banaate reh gaye ye Aadmi usse bhi paisa kamma gaya... it's high time now get a job get a life," another social media user wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in No Entry 2. He will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Anees Bazmee will direct the film.