Popular actor Arjun Kapoor is perhaps one of the only star kids who has been relentlessly trolled for years. Right from his debut film, Ishaqzaade (2012), critics and trolls alike have targeted him. From accusing him of lacking acting skills to calling him expressionless, some even went as far as to say he has zero fans.

However, Arjun has never let this negativity affect him. Time and again, he has clapped back at trolls with witty comebacks and handled online hate like a boss.

Recently, though, a particular meme moment has reignited the trolling. If you are an avid social media user, you must have come across the "Angry Stare" meme GIF featuring Arjun Kapoor. The clip has gone viral, flooding Instagram and other platforms with sarcastic comments and memes.

It so happened that netizens started spamming Arjun's Instagram comment section with the meme. While the actor has not addressed it directly, he subtly reacted by turning off comments on all his Instagram posts, from his earliest 2023 updates to the most recent ones.

But despite this move, the memes continue to circulate nonstop.

What is the meme about?

The viral clip is from a 2017 press meet for Half Girlfriend. Arjun was speaking about his experience filming in Bihar and warmly mentioned the hospitality he received from locals. A journalist interjected with a playful "Kya baat hai!" which caught Arjun's attention.

So Arjun Kapoor is finally giving his trollers the ad they always wanted ?



pic.twitter.com/jHLXtxsP5S — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) August 13, 2025

Arjun then gave him a straight, piercing stare, one that appeared angry, scanning him up and down before asking, "Tune bola, kya baat hai?"

The startled journalist admitted he got scared, to which Arjun broke into laughter and clarified:

"I didn't even say anything."

That moment, meant in jest, has now resurfaced years later in meme culture.

Amid memes flooding the internet, Arjun Kapoor recently featured in an advertisement for an energy drink. And the ad has triggered trolling once again.

Netizens reacted with the same angry stare meme.

A user wrote, "casting him in this ad is a great move now.."

Another user wrote, "Urvashi Rautela got a competition.."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor seems completely unbothered by the chatter. The actor is currently enjoying downtime in London with his family. Taking to social media, he shared a series of happy pictures with cousin Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and others.

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Before Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun starred in The Ladykiller, a dark romantic thriller where he played a troubled lover entangled in a web of passion and danger.