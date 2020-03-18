Arjun Kapoor is in a happy space with Malaika Arora and of late, the two have become the talk of the town owing to their love-soaked pictures on the Internet and of course their impending wedding. Bollywood buff may be aware that before Malaika, the Panipat actor was madly in love with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan but did you know Arjun felt Salman was partial in that relationship?

Arjun and Arpita's relationship had begun almost a decade ago when Kapoor clan was 18-year-old but lasted only for two years.

In an interview back in 2014, Arjun had for the first time confessed that his first and only serious love (till then) was Arpita. The Ishaqzaade actor also revealed how scared he was to tell Salman and family about their relationship.

"My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started," he had told Bombay Times.

Talking about how Salman respected their relationship and was partial to Arjun, he said: "I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."

The Gunday actor further revealed that it was Arpita who broke up with him and how it affected him. "I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in Salaam-E-Ishq and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction and felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me.

Even after breaking up, I would hang out with him. He was my friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother," Arjun had added.