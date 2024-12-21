Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood personalities, he is also appreciated and looked up to by those working in the industry as well. Arjun Kapoor who has been riding high on the success of 'Singham Again' also spoke about his admiration for King Khan. Kapoor might not have shared screen space with Shah Rukh but he was an assistant director on the sets of Nikhil Advani's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and had the chance to work with SRK off-camera. Arjun mentioned that SRK is always striving to improve and know more about things and his craft.

Arjun was recently on the Raj Shamani podcast where he spoke about SRK, he said, "I can only say this from my personal equation. When I was an assistant, I was enamoured by the way he is. Some people are touched by God. Some people are just personalities that are larger than life, and transcend generations. Mujhe lagta hai unko jo dimaag mila hai wo adbhut aur vichitra hai. Wo AI se bhi aage hain (I always felt that the kind of brain that he has been blessed with is strange and amazing at the same time. He is ahead of AI even). He processes, he understands. He has human compassion, and he has human understanding. He is meticulous, and at the same time he has got all the time in the world to be laidback."

Getting into further details, Arjun spoke about how Shah Rukh is always attentive towards people and listens intently when someone sits down to have a chat with them. However, he also mentioned that SRK is so aware that even if there are multiple things happening around him he will still be listening to people intently. Arjun also mentioned that SRK has had an amazing upbringing and acknowledged all the hardships the actor has dealt with, especially the loss of his parents.

Arjun mentioned, "There is a quest to be better, bigger, broaden his horizons. He is such a special human being in that sense. He is already at a higher playing field at an operational level. Whether that has come from experiences, or whether that has come from the gift that he has been given. He has made the most of that. He is a genius."

The 'Singham Again' actor corroborated things that have been said about the superstar earlier, Arjun mentioned that SRK values people a lot, even though he has all the fame in the world. He spoke about how even if he dropped a text to the 'Jawan' star today, he would get a reply.

"If I message him today, his reply will surely come. No matter how busy he is. He will make sure he replies. There is a certain personal warmth that man gives you. He is accessible, but at the same time he is Shah Rukh Khan. Because you look at him that way. But he will never ever make you feel that way. Bohot vichitra experience hai unke aas paas rehna (It is very strange to be around him). There is an aura to him. I don't know if he is spiritual or religious, but there is an aura around him," added Arjun.

Arjun made his acting debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012 but worked as an assistant director with Nikhil Advani on films like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'. His acting in 'Singham Again' was appreciated by critics far and wide, and his fans and followers have expressed their appreciation.