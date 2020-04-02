The number of women Arjun Kapoor has been linked with is probably more than the number of films he has done. From having a massive crush on Anushka Sharma to dating Salman Khan's sister – Arpita Khan, being in love with Sonakshi Sinha, linked with Athiya Shetty to finally finding his soulmate in Malaika Arora; Arjun Kapoor's love-life has had a journey of its own.

Arjun has always been open about falling-in-love and coming out-of-it. It was said that during the shooting of Tevar, Arjun and Sonakshi Sinha had come quite close. However, their affair was as short-lived as the success of the film.

What went wrong?

Talking about what went wrong between the two, Arjun Kapoor had told Mumbai Mirror, "Some equations last. Others don't go beyond the making of a film because after it is over, people go their separate ways. I am still really fond of her as an individual. Unfortunately, it is always made to seem like we do not acknowledge each other at parties, which is not the case. We always make it a point to greet each other. There is no pressure on either of us to maintain an equation beyond a certain amount of time."

In another interview, Arjun had said, "Let's leave the names out of it. You should not wash your dirty linen in public. It's not everybody's business, it's between the two people."

If reports are to be believed, Arjun and Sonakshi were in-love but it was the difference in their personalities that led to the two of them parting ways. While Arjun liked remaining low-key, Sonakshi wanted to paint the town red. Sonakshi too had no qualms in dissing out Arjun after the break-up.

On ebing asked what would she do if left on an island with Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi had very curtly said, that she would not be with Arjun Kapoor on an island. While Arjun Kapoor seems to have found love in Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha too is rumoured to be dating a businessman.