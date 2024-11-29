Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating each other in 2018, after Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019. Both of them never shied away from talking about their relationship. The couple broke up this year and Arjun confirmed his break-up at an event last month.

The former couple have deleted their pictures together from social media. However, Arjun Kapoor stood strong by Malaika's side after her father Anil Mehta's demise in September.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor confessed in an interview that he had sent late-night messages to an ex. However, he did not reveal which ex he was talking about.

In a chat with Mashable India, Arjun was asked if he had ever sent a message to a friend at 3 a.m. The actor admitted he had and counter-questioned the host if she generalised the question for him.

The host asked Arjun, "Have you ever sent a late-night text to an ex?" Arjun did not shy away from admitting that he has. "Idhar kon hai vo jhootha jo bol raha hai kabhi ex ko message nhi kiya hai? (Who is that liar here who is saying they have never texted an ex?)" he said, addressing the audience.

Arjuna and Malaika's social media posts

Since the couple parted ways, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have been sharing cryptic posts on their social media. A day after Arjun Kapoor declared that he is single Malaika shared a cryptic post on Instagram. On her Stories, she posted a note that read, "Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime."

Work Front

Arjun was last seen in Singham Again wherein he essayed the role of antagonist. He garnered and earned praise for his performance.