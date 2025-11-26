Arjun Bijlani's love-hate relationship with Dhanashree Verma became one of the highlights of Rise and Fall season 1. There were times when the two would get into arguments and massive disagreements. But, there were also many moments where Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife had put forth her vulnerable side in front of Bijlani.

Doesn't even have her number

During one of the episodes, when Dhanashree broke down, Bijlani was there to give her his shoulder. However, their equation was labelled a lot of things outside the house. Now, in an interview, Arjun has said that he has not been in touch with Verma ever since the show got over. Arjun said that he doesn't even have her number.

"I'm not on talking terms with her because I don't even have her number, honestly. Jo, show me that woh hi tha, and it's not like I have taken the effort to be in touch with her or anything of that sort. She is doing what she has to do," he told Filmygyan.

Their viral moment

In a previous interview, Arjun had spoken about the viral moment from the reality show, which gave many a reason to believe that there was something brewing between the two. He said that since she was sharing a personal aspect of her life, all he could do was empathize. However, people blew it out of proportion.

"She was crying and sharing some things about her past life. I was listening and voiced my opinion calmly because it was just a normal conversation," he recalled. "I didn't do anything for the game. For me, it was a moment of empathy. She spoke about her personal life out in the open—I would have never done that," he had told TOI.