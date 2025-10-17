Arjun Bijlani lifts Rise & Fall trophy; wins Rs 28 lakh on Ashneer Grover's show, netizens say 'scripted, undeserving win'

Ashneer Grover's reality game show Rise & Fall dropped its curtains on October 17, marking the end of its first season with the announcement of its very first winner.

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani lifted the Rise & Fall trophy and took home Rs 28.10 lakh. He beat social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaaz Patel to claim the title.

The grand finale featured performances by the top six contestants, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit, along with heartfelt messages from their friends and family.

Arjun's wife, Neha Swami, who was present at the finale to cheer him on, got teary-eyed upon seeing her husband lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, netizens weren't happy with Arjun's win, calling it scripted. Many felt that several other contestants were more deserving of the title than Arjun Bijlani.

A user wrote, "Actual Top 2 Akriti and Arush ! Rest are the drama & nautanki of makers."

Another mentioned, "Akriti was on the top, even host acknowledged this. Popular superstars of India had supported & rooted for Akriti Negi e.g. Ishaan Kishan, Pankaj Tripathi & Elvish Yadav etc .. It's so unfair to her,used her for TRP. She was solely reason that I've given my time to Rise And Fall.."

The third one mentioned, "Scripted Winner Arjun.."

Arjun talks about winning the show

Speaking about his win, Arjun Bijlani said, "Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step towards rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise & Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

He added, "So, thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I've fought with them or laughed with them; they were all a part of my journey. They made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being the winner here today. So, thank you, Rulers, and thank you, Workers."