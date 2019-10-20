It was yet another day when India dominated South Africa and their charge was led by their batsmen - Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. After sussing out the initial few overs, both batsmen pressed the accelerator and annihilated the South Africa bowling attack.

Rahane notched up his 11th Test century and the first one in home conditions since 2016. However, he was dismissed immediately after. Rohit, on the other hand, pressed on and kept piling on the misery over South Africa. He galloped away to his 150 and then opened his shoulders to cruise past 200 with a six over deep mid-wicket. In this process, he became the first Indian batsman in Test history to score a double hundred with a six.

Joins an exclusive club

Also, he became the 2nd Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 500+ runs in a three-match Test series. Sehwag achieved the milestone in the Test series against Pakistan in 2005.

Rohit also became only the 4th player to score 200+ scores in both Tests and ODIs, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

When he trudged off for 212, his average stood at 99.84 which is the highest by any player (minium 10 innings) in the longest format at home. The record was previously held by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman who had an average of 98.22. Rohit has played 18 innings, in which he has scored 1,298 runs, Bradman played 50 Test innings at home in which he amassed 4,322 runs.

Vikram Rathour praised both the batsmen at the end of the opening day's action at the JSCA Stadium on Saturday. Rathour said that Rohit showed grit and determination to play away the first session when Kagiso Rabada was getting the ball to move around.

"He is too good a player to not play all formats. Opening the batting with him was the right decision. And the number of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue (of opening) for the time being.

"If somebody of his stature starts coming good at the top of the order, that changes everything for the team, even when you are touring. He is such an experienced player; I don't think you need to tinker with his technique. He just had to make some mental adjustments vis-a-vis his gameplan."