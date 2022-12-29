Bollywood's renowned singer, Arijit Singh has been engulfed in a fresh controversy. The eminent singer's Kolkata concert which was scheduled for early next year has been cancellated in Kolkata got cancelled by a government body.

According to reports, BJP stated that the reason the singer will not be able to perform is that Arijit sang the famous song 'Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua' from the film Dilwale featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the recent inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

BJP's IT cell chief and the party's observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, tweeted that the cancellation of Arijit Singh's show was a fallout of his singing the song 'Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua' at the KIFF inauguration.

Malviya wrote, "Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival. Arijit Singh, who sang 'Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua' with Mamata Banerjee on the dais, now finds his show at Eco Park cancelled by the HIDCO, a state government body(sic)."

Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival.

Arijit Singh who sang “Rang de tu mohe gerua”, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at EcoPark cancelled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 28, 2022

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the permission for Arijit Singh's event was not granted as a G-20 event is also scheduled in the same area. "The event marking India's G-20 presidency will occur at the convention hall just opposite the Eco Park (where Arijit Singh's concert was supposed to take place). Several foreign dignitaries are likely to attend that event," Firhad Hakim said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Huge crowds would have gathered for Arijit Singh's show and it would have been difficult to handle. The police felt that conducting such a big event could result in a law and order problem," the minister added.

Didn't want to politicize Arijit Singh's Kolkata Film Festival speech,but as people doing it, no harm in adding a bit.



Arijit said "we r all Bhakts" repeating d word "Bhakt" & added that films made must be good so that true festivals can be organized with them.



He implied what? pic.twitter.com/YQUAA7Q676 — Debjani Bhattacharyya ?? (@DebjaniBhatta20) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh's concert was scheduled for February 18 but now the government body said the show has to be shifted to elsewhere. Reports said a show of Salman Khan is also scheduled to be held at the same venue on January 20.