Ariana Grande wants to talk about PTSD and it's terrifying effects on the brain with a scan picture. Stating that it is 'Not a joke,' Grande took to her Instagram Story to share the terrifying truths about PTSD and its effects on the patient's brain.

Grande took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with two side-by-side brain scans, one showing a healthy brain while the other showing a PTSD brain. The scans basically reveal how a PTSD brain has a lot of concerning highlighted areas while a normal brain scan shows a handful. Further confirming that she suffers from PTSD, the Thank U, Next singer also wrote, "hilarious and terrifying" above the brain scans. While earlier last year Grande had revealed that there were signs of PTSD, there was no confirmation as such.

Speaking about her anxiety and PTSD to British Vogue back in June 2018, Grande stated, "I hate...yeah...admitting it but it very much is," and further said, "That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well." Detailing how her experience is daunting, Ariana told the magazine, "Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience—like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

The 25-year-old actress has often been very open about her struggles, be it about her mental health or physical health. After the Manchester bombing incident, Grande opened up about her trauma and further revealed the consequences of the bombing that left her rather anxious. Things further became difficult for Grande after the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller. In fact, his death even led her to call things off with then-boyfriend and fiance, Pete Davidson. We can safely say that Ariana has come a long way in a year full of turbulence. Hopefully, things will be better for her this year.