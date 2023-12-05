Karan Johar's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan is in its eighth season. And this year. The Koffee and the gossip are more intimate and personal, most importantly without any discussion on the celeb's sex lives.

Kjo is known for his unapologetic and unabashed comments and often keeps his conversations raw and real.

Audiences who watch the show are often complaining about the choice of guests and their pairing.

In the recent episode, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Koffee couch but fans are eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif and Vicky and wanted to see Sidharth with Kiara.

Karan Johar in a media interview spoke about the combinations and paring of the celebs, whether he edits certain parts of the conversation and also spoke about SRK gracing the couch.

On editing conversations of celebs

He said, " Woh aapke mehmaan hai. woh aa k kuch kehte hai, dil se kehte hai, dimaag se kehte hai aur jo bhi kehte hai unhone kaha hai. Mai von hi nikaal sakta. (They're your guests. They come and say something from their heart or mind but they have said it. I can't edit them off.) That is the way I respect a guest on Koffee With Karan."

Karan shared, "I have kept the things which maybe in retrospect I shouldn't have. But I feel like when somebody comes and says something and I have a natural response, I have to keep it all."

He added, "We do cut out the clips that are boring and don't add up to anything for them. But things of consequence, we never cut out. And I have never asked to remove anything that I have said that is too personal or perhaps sometimes maybe an opinion that I feel will have repercussions and ramifications. It's all there and there is proof of that. You have seen it. You have seen stuff that you could turn around and tell me, 'Arey, ye rakha kyun? We're still bearing the brunt of it."

On combinations of guests

Karan said, "There are two very important things that actually make combinations. One is their desire to actually come on the show. Second is their availability in that combination. The third is that you put up a set and you've got to finish it in a month and a half. Those are external factors that people don't think about. It's very easy for you to say, get A and B together but are A and B in town during that time. Are they busy? Do they even want to come? I can't force anyone to come on the show."

He further adds, "As I said, it's availability, it's intent, it's infrastructure, it's so much. So much goes into combining two people together. And that's the God's honest truth. Everybody has said, why can't you get, you know, and I'm like, I'm not a magician."

Karan Johar ended, "People just make their own combinations in their head. But like you please, please imagine that conversation between those two people because it's not gonna happen."

Karan Johar on PR nightmare

Karan Johar also spoke about the tone and language he had to change for his rapid-fire round

People are much more worried now than they were in the first three seasons": Karan Johar admits he has modified the language of his Rapid Fire keeping in mind everyone's sensitivity.

Koffee With Season is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.