The makers of Zero have released two posters of the movie – one featuring Shah Rukh Khan with Katrina Kaif and another with Anushka Sharma. Both the posters have received a great response on social media, but some people felt that the two posters are copied from other films.

In the first poster, SRK is seen sitting alongside Anushka on a wheel-chair, and both of them in a cheerful mood. On the other poster, Katrina and Shah Rukh share a romantic moment.

While both the posters look good enough to create curiosity among the fans, a few people claimed that the posters are copied or inspired from other movies. Some felt that the poster featuring Katrina is copied from the poster of a French film titled Un Homme a la Hauteur.

The French film poster also features a shorter man and a gorgeous lady in a red dress looking at each other's eyes.

The other poster featuring Anushka is being said to be copied from a South Indian film Oopiri. The characters in Zero poster are seen more or less posing in a similar manner as that of the characters in Oopiri.

Although the Zero posters and the other films' posters are not completely identical, they seem to have a lot of similarities. Have a look at the posters and decide for yourself:

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is one of the most awaited upcoming flicks. This is the first time Shah Rukh will be seen playing the character of a dwarf. The trailer of the film is slated to be released on November 2, but critics who watched it on a special screening have already given their thumbs up.

It is the second time that SRK, Katrina and Anushka have come together for a film. Earlier, they were seen sharing screen space in Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Zero is slated to release on December 21.