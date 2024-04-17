Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never minces words and is often seen making bold statements. Known for her bold sartorial choices, the actor never fails to set Instagram ablaze with her look. Malaika is known for her hourglass figure. Being a fitness fanatic, she is often papped at heading for her yoga sessions and gym.

On the personal front, she has found love in Arjun Kapoor and the duo are quite open on social media about their dating phase. Apart from being an entrepreneur she is also a doting mommy and is co-parenting her son Arhaan Khan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz Khan has married Sshura Khan, and that hasn't stopped him from being a doting dad to his son.

Arhaan Khan is a young budding star in the making, the star kid recently launched his podcast and it is indeed fierce and spicy as he quizzes his parents over the most controversial questions.

Malaika Arora asks son are you a virgin? he counters when are you getting married?

In the upcoming episode of Arhaan Khan's vodcast, Dumb Biryani, Malaika will be making a guest appearance in the second episode where they will discuss sex, marriage and social media.

In a teaser, shared on the vodcast's official Instagram page, Malaika asks Arhaan about when he had sex for the first time. "When did you lose your virginity?"

The question by mom Malaika left Arhaan speechless.

Arhaan asked, "Are you a social climber?" To which, she blatantly refused.

And then the next question came, "When are you getting married?"

Malaika didn't quite answer and dodged it wittily.

The reel was captioned, "Catch the moms in a game of Truth and Spice - where Malaika Arora and Sarjita Raiyani spill tea, drink salan and expose some wild stories about the boys."

Netizens weren't pleased with Malaika asking her son if he was a virgin.

They slammed her left, right, and centre and also said that this isn't how Indian families are or talk to their kids.

Take a look

A user wrote, "Woww:.!! What a great achievement for this family. Absolute nonsense this lady is..!! No shame nothing. Wants to do everything to look nice and sound cool."

Another mentioned, "Asking a son about when he lost his virginity is the most disgusting thing a parent can say."

Recap of the previous episode

For the ones who have missed the first episode, here's a recap of the previous vodcast.

In the last episode, actors Arbaaz and Sohail Khan spoke about their equation with Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan said, "We are very close. When we were young, we were of course staying together. Then we started working and moved out of home. One (Salman) hasn't gotten married, but we (him and Sohail) got married and separated also and then I got remarried."

Arbaaz continued, "The thing is, we may not be there when we're doing individual things, but we are together in crisis. That's when people usually run away from each other," he said, adding, "Salman and I might not meet often or communicate that often but if he realises I am in strife, that man isn't going to hesitate, whether it's me, Sohail, or anybody else."

About Malaika and Arbaaz

Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before the duo parted ways in 2016. They were officially divorced in 2017.

Arbaaz tied the knot with Sshura Khan in December 2023 at sister Arpita's home in Mumbai.

Malaika hasn't spoken about getting married to Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora is known for her dance son popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

She also has a reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika has been a judge for a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year.