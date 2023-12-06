With each passing day of Bigg Boss 17, the bond between inmates inside the house is getting intensified. Real-life married couples Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain are often seen fighting and arguing inside the house.

Fans of BB17 are lauding Vicky's game and are sure that Vicky 'Bhaiya' will surely win this season of Bigg Boss.

Ankita once again talks about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

However, amid emotions galore, Ankita Lokhande who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput before she got married to Vicky Jain, often remembers SSR and talks about him either with Munawar or with Abhishek Kumar.

Ankita Lokhande spoke about SSR maintaining a diary and claimed that he would write about his dreams, and when he passed away, she had the diary with her.

While talking to Isha Malviya and Anurag Kumar, Ankita recalled the premiere night of Sushant's debut film 'Kai Po Che', which was released in 2013.

She said, "I got emotional after watching him on the big screen at the premiere of Kai Po Che. I can't forget the moment as I cried a lot. He was very talented and hardworking..."

She added, "He had a bucket list. He fulfilled all his dreams. Jab wo gaya tha na, uski diary mere paas thi. He had written everything that he wanted to achieve in his life. He achieved everything. It is indeed a big achievement for a person who had no connection with the film industry whatsoever."

Fans of SSR react

This didn't go down well with SSRians and they slammed Ankita for using Sushant's name for the game.

A user mentioned, "She's just trying to gain sympathy from the audience...well played Ankita.."

Another mentioned, "I think that she is not happy with her marriage, that is why she keeps remembering her ex-boyfriend and keeps trying to get sympathy by mentioning the dead person's name..."

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of their show 'Pavitra Rishta' and parted ways in 2016 after several years of dating.

For the unversed, SSR passed away on June 14, 2020.

Did Vicky nominate Ankita for an entire season?

Meanwhile, the game is getting exciting in Bigg Boss. As per the promo, in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss asks both Ankita and Vicky to nominate each other for the entire season.

As Ankita wanted to stay close to Vicky, she requested BB to let her in Dimaag room as she is in Dil room.

After pleading with Bigg Boss to transfer her to the Dimaag house. BB offers her to nominate her husband Vicky Jain if she wants her wish to be fulfilled. The actor refuses to do so and says, "I cannot do it."

He asked Vicky to nominate Ankita for the entire season. Vicky's response was revealed in the promo.

Ankita seemed upset and confronted Vicky and the two got into a heated argument.

Ankita asks Vicky, "Are you using me as a game as well?" Vicky replies, "Everything is a game and that is my game."

Earlier this week, Ankita had a fallout with Mannara and expressed her desire to go home as she was feeling weak and cried in front of Vicky. She also nominated Mannara.

Netizens were miffed with Ankita being cranky over being clingy to Vicky and commented on various social media platforms that she should be eliminated.

'BB 17' is also divided into three houses this time, namely Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan AKA Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra.