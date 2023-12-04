With each passing day, Bigg Boss 17 is getting nastier and full of drama. Friends are becoming foes. The fights between inmates don't seem to die down anytime soon.

Yesterday, it was shown that Mannara instigated Ankita and the Pavutra Rista actor broke down as she felt insulted. Sana tried to calm her down but was in vain. She then resorted to her husband Vicky and said she wanted to go home and said she was done with Mannara.

But it doesn't seem that Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's fight is not going to end anytime soon.

After Sunny Arya's elimination. On Monday, there will again be a nomination task where the housemates will give the names of the contestants they want to leave the house.

Contestants throw coffee at each other during the nomination task

In a promo shared on the official Colors TV Instagram page, The promo starts with Bigg Boss telling the contestants they can throw coffee on the faces of those contestants they wish to nominate. Munawar Faruqui nominates Aishwarya saying that she isn't involved in the game like others are.

As expected, Ankita Lokhande nominates Mannara Chopra and says, "It's clear you don't like me and I don't like you so I want to continue this enmity. That is why I am nominating you." She then throws coffee on her.

Lastly, Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Dobhal get into a massive fight.

Mannara and Ankita lock horns once again

For the unversed, here's what happened between Akita and Mannara that led both of them to nominate each other. Mannara taunted Ankita and she walked out.

After this Sana pacified Ankita. To those Ankita said," Nahi Sana, I can't take a chill. The way she makes faces. I don't know maine kya kiya hai, yarr [I don't know what I have done]. Mai tumhare matter mein kuch bolti nahi hu [I don't interfere in her matters]. I am done with this girl, yarr. Mere ko takleef hone lagi hai [I am having a problem with her]. Mai jhuth nahi boli, meko ghar jana hai, yarr [I am not lying, I want to go home]. Mai aise reh nahi sakti aise logo ke saath, Sana [I can't stay like this with such people, Sana]. I don't know. What type of behaviour is this, yarr? Mai nahi hu aisi [I am not like this]. Itni gandi soch nahi hai meri [My thoughts are that bad]. Aur mai sach mein nahi hu aisi [And I truly am not like this]."

Meanwhile, this weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Karan Johar and not Salman Khan,

Contestants of Bigg Boss

Rumours suggest that K-pop singer Aoora will be joining the show as a wild card entry. Former Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik will also be entering the show. However, he might be seen as a guest and not a contender.

The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan AKA Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra.