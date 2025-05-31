'Are You Serious?': Mira Rajput's Dhun Wellness retreat charges Rs 1.75 Lakh for 7-Day programme; Fans say, 'Overhyped'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has officially stepped into the world of entrepreneurship. She recently launched her new wellness brand, Dhun Wellness Retreat, located in Bandra. The brand focuses on luxury Ayurvedic therapies and chakra scans, offering a holistic approach to well-being.

Mira, along with her husband Shahid Kapoor and a host of other celebrities, attended the grand launch of the wellness centre. Notable attendees included Rekha, Tisca Chopra, Neelima Azmi, Mira's parents, and Mira's husband, Shahid Kapoor.

Dhun Wellness aims to meet the growing need for holistic healing and longevity practices, especially amid the stress and chaos of urban living. Spanning 6,000 square feet, the retreat promises calm and tranquillity. However, the wellness experience comes at a premium.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, treatments at Dhun come with a steep price tag. A 90-minute Tulya session, which combines massage, stretching, and sound therapy, is priced at Rs 12,500. The 60-minute Ethera facial, a Japanese lymphatic massage, costs Rs 12,000, while a 30-minute EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) session for anxiety relief is priced at Rs 10,000. More intensive programs, such as the week-long gut restoration or women's dosha balance, which incorporate Ayurvedic methods like panchakarma, are priced at a whopping Rs 1,75,000.

Reddit users have been quick to react to the steep Rs 1.75 lakh price tag for the 7-day wellness programs, sparking conversations online about the accessibility of luxury wellness in India.

A user wrote, "For merely ₹1.75 lakh, Mira will personally reset your sleep."

Another added, "I'll do that for less than Rs 500 myself. All you need is some mild muscle relaxants and vodka. You aren't special, Mira, stop trying to be the Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow."

A third user wrote, "So apparently our darling Mira Kapoor has launched yet another wellness business called Dhun Wellness. This fancy-ass place is tucked into the posh bylanes of Bandra, and ma'am has been giving interviews about its ancient-meets-advanced therapies. But cut to the rate card, nothing under Rs 12k an hour! A 7-day programme? ₹1.5 lakh. Are you serious?!"