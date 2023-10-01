Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed headlines for her alleged past relationship with conman, Sukesh Chandrashekar. The con man is currently serving his jail term, however, his love for the actress is beyond words, he often writes letters to her which get leaked on micro-blogging platforms.

However, Jacqueline has never come out and spoken about her relationship with Sukesh.

Mika Singh's now-deleted tweet on Jacqueline Fernandez's pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme: 'He's much better than Sukesh'

The actress recently took to her social media and shared a photo with Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and also mentioned a collaboration with the star. Her pictures received mixed responses.

But it was singer Mika Singh and the composer's comment that grabbed headlines.

The singer took a jobe at her alleged past relationship with conman, Sukesh Chandrashekar and wrote Jean Claude looks better than Sukesh.

Mika shared Jacqueline's picture with Jean-Claude Van Damme and wrote, "You are looking so beautiful... he is much better than Sukesh."

The singer, however, deleted the post later, but the screenshot of his comment went viral on social media.

Several Reddit users took to the comments section and trolled Mika Singh.

"Such an elite comment from a guy who forcefully kissed Rakhi Sawant," a comment read.

Another mentioned, "Look who is talking, a person who harassed a girl (Rakhi Sawant). Are you drunk tweeting? First see yourself before commenting about others, especially below-the-belt comments..."

Meanwhile, Mika and Jacqueline will be starring together in Welcome 3 aka Welcome to the Jungle.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip, confirming the collaboration. In the video, the entire cast of the film consisting of the actor himself as well as Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and others singing a peppy revised version of the title song of Welcome.