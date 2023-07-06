Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in 'Tarla' a biopic on Indian chef Tarla Dala. The trailer of the film was released last week and the actor has been garnering praise for her role as Tarla. The transition from being a homemaker to a chef left the fans asking for more. Huma is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film and as a part of the film's promotion, former MasterChef Australia judge and host Gary Mehigan greeted Huma Qureshi.

Chef Gary kisses Huma Qureshi; the internet can't keep calm!

At the event the duo interacted, however as they entered the venue, Gary sought consent from Huma before kissing her. The video of Gary planting a kiss on Huma's cheek has gone viral.

In the viral clip, Huma Qureshi is seen being greeted by the Australian MasterChef. He asks her, "Are we gonna kiss?" Huma replies with a "Yeah," and Gary kisses her on the cheeks. They also chat for a while before going inside the venue.

Netizens quickly commented on Huma and Gary's kiss, they lauded the Australian chef for seeking consent before planting a kiss.

A user wrote, "Huma seems least interested to interact."

A section of netizens was unimpressed with Gary kissing Huma they were reminded of Richard Gere and Shilpa Shetty's kiss.

A user wrote, "Richard Gere ki yaad aa ga 'Shilpa Shetty ne start kiya tha ye trend".

All you need to know about Richard Gere Kissing case

Way back on April 15, 2007, Richard Gere and Shilpa Shetty came together at an event in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi. During the event, Gere kissed Shetty on her cheeks in order to spread a message that kissing was safe and would not lead to the transmission of HIV.

Following this Bhoopsingh Ramjilal had filed a complaint before the judicial magistrate court in Mundawar in Rajasthan, seeking registration of offence against both the actors for kissing in public.

Later a case was registered under sections 292 (sale etc. of obscene material), 293 (sale etc. of obscene objects to a young person), 294 (doing an obscene act in a public place to the annoyance of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and sections 4 (to produce, sell etc. material containing indecent representation of women) and 6 (the penalty for breach of section 4) of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Tarla is releasing on 7th July on ZEE5.