There have been wide-spread rumours about Vikram's son Dhruv and Vijay's son Jason Sanjay making their acting debut together in a movie. It was reported that Shankar is bringing the sons of two stars together in Boys 2.

Now, there is some clarification on the rumours. Sources have revealed that there are no such plans from Shankar, as of now. Indeed, it is a "baseless" rumour which does not have an iota of truth in it.

Boys was a coming-of-new-age movie which introduced Siddharth, Genelia, Bharath, Nakul, Manikandan and S Thaman to films. It was a big hit among the youths although it failed to attract the family audience.

Rumours were rife that Shankar had discussion with both Vijay and Vikram on his plans to a sequel to his superhit movie Boys.

On the other hand, Dhruv's debut movie has gone through a lot of changes. The Tamil remake of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy will be reshot with almost new cast after the production house after it was not happy with the first copy of the movie shot under the direction of Bala.

Director Bala and heroine Megha Chowdhury were fired and Gireesaaya, who worked as an assistant director in Arjun Reddy, and Banita Sandhu have been brought on board as their replacements. Priya Anand is also signed to play an important role.

Whereas Jason Sanjay, who has completed his 12 grade, will pursue his higher studies in filmmaking in Canada. It means the son of Vijay would not be donning grease paint in the near future.