Laughter Chefs, a cooking-based reality show, became popular ever since it was aired on TV. The success of the celebrity-based cooking reality show was solely dependent on banter between the celebs and the way they added dash of humour and tadka while cooking.

The celebrity-based cooking show saw many popular TV stars namely Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmeera, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Bharti Singh among others. However, the show ended last week and will be replaced by Bigg Boss 18.

Laughter Chefs gang party hard as the show wraps up

On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a party for all the members of Laughter Chef at their home. Ankita shared a reel from the party where everyone was seen dancing to catchy tunes. The pictures were shared by Nia and other celebs.

The videos that have now gone viral show Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain and Aly Goni dancing and lip-syncing to the famous song Tunak Tunak Tun.

"And this is just the beginning of new bonds forever !!!! the cutest LAUGHTER CHEFS EVER !!!! Don't miss the ending," Ankita wrote in the caption along with the fun reel.

'Are they drunk? cheap dance moves': Nia Sharma twerking with Ankita Lokhande days before entering Bigg Boss 18 irks netizens

All of them were busy posing and enjoying their time. Another video from the party has also gone viral, which shows Nia and Ankita twerking around while Krushna is seen teasing them. The video has gone viral and didn't go down well with the netizens as they slammed Nia and Ankita for their cringe and vulgar moves.

A user asked," Are they drunk?"

Another mentioned, "What is wrong with them?"

Not many know that Nia Sharma is the confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 18.

Nia made a grand entry at the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' with host Rohit Shetty announcing her as the participant in 'Bigg Boss 18'. After the news was confirmed, Nia reacted to it and requested people to not ask her anything regarding 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Nia wrote on her Instagram story, "Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day."

Other probable names for BB

Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyraa Bannerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chahat Pandey and Shehzada Dhami are some other names making rounds to participate in Bigg Boss 18. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the host in the new season, which will premiere on October 6 on Colors TV and JioCinema.