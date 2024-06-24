Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now officially married. The couple opted for a civil ceremony at Sonakshi's sea-facing Bandra home in the presence of friends and family.

After the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their industry friends. Who's who from the industry attended the bash? From Saira Banu, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, and Kajol to Salman Khan among others. Severl videos and pictures from the bash have surfaced online that show Sonakshi and Zaheer dancing their hearts out.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dance to SRK's Chaiyya Chaiyya at their wedding reception [Watch]

The newlyweds set the dance floor on fire with their electrifying chemistry.

A video that has gone viral shows, Zaheer and Sonakshi dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Their friends also joined them as they danced like there was no tomorrow.

The video was shared by many paparazzo pages and the comments section was filled with love and blessings. A section of netizens also thought that Sonakshi and Zaheer were drunk.

The video clip starts with Sonakshi and Zaheer sitting on the floor AND swaying on the beats of the music and finally, they break into Chaiyya Chaiyya step.

Let's take a look at what the netizens have to say

A user wrote, "They look high, are they drunk?"

Another mentioned, "Is it bad if someone chooses to drink on their own big day... Their party...their choices...."

Several other videos show Sonakshi dancing to other songs from her film.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also grooved on Honey Singh's songs. The rapper sang live for the duo.

They danced to Angrezi Beat as Honey Singh sang on the stage. The couple also danced to her Dabangg song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

Sonakshi and Kajol danced with each other.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception look

For the wedding reception, Sonakshi wore a red-coloured silk saree and blouse. She accessorised it with a choker-style green and gold necklace. She wore a sindoor and ditched mehendi, she opted for aatla instead and didn't wear a mangal sutra. The actor tied her hair into a bun look and adorned it with a garland of jasmine. Zaheer wore a white sherwani.