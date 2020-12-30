New Year's Eve is here, and all the B-town is already headed for a mini-vacation to ring in their New year. This year the celebrations are low as compared to

On Tuesday paparazzi spotted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Jaipur airport.

Reportedly Deepika and Ranveer and Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia and his family will be welcoming 2020 away from the city's hustle-bustle. However, serval fans claim that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married today and that's why Ranveer and Deepika are at Rajasthan.

Reports are rife that Ranbir and Alia will be getting engaged today

Alia and Ranbir's fans are speculating that the couple may be there to get engaged today. The speculation began when Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday evening, gave us the first glimpse of her New Year vacation that features Ranveer Singh.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself chilling with son Ranbir and Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were MIA. Neetu Kapoor's another story featured her posing with Riddhima.

Currently, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's photo is going crazy viral on social media.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram stories here:

Ranbir and Alia are not getting engaged say, Randhir Kapoor.

Putting rest to the rumours, Randhir Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged on Wednesday and are in Rajasthan with their families for a vacation.

Speaking to Indian Express, Randhir Kapoor said:

It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.

The speculation began after Randhir said that he and Alia would have been married by now had it not been for the pandemic. "

In an interview with a portal, Randhir Kapoor said:

Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.

Alia and Ranbir's relationship

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for almost three years and have finally publicly acknowledged their relationship. Alia is often spotted at Kapoor's family events. On the work front, the two will be seen in Brahmastra next year, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The multi-starrer has been in the works for two years now.