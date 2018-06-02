India cricketer KL Rahul was recently spotted with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael co-star Nidhhi Agerwal and soon speculations about new couple in the town started doing the rounds.

This week, the two were spotted leaving a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, which left the gossip mills abuzz with another cricketer and Bollywood celeb's dating rumours. However, reports suggest that Rahul and Nidhhi are not dating and are "just friends".

According to the Hindustan Times, the cricketer and the Bollywood star were not alone at the restaurant. They were with their friends that night, but the paparazzi outside the restaurants failed to capture them and only Rahul and Nidhhi's photos went viral.

"No, they are not dating. All they did was see each other over dinner, and they weren't alone. There was a group of friends who all met, and Rahul and Nidhhi were a part of that group," HT quoted an insider.

"They have been friends for the last four to five years. It's the Bengaluru connect. And Tuesday was also a get-together of the friends. The paparazzi only clicked photos of Rahul and Nidhhi because they recognised them, and not the [other] friends [who were also present]. And then, everyone is jumping to conclusions that they went out on a date," the insider added.

Earlier, Nidhhi had revealed to Spotboye that they have known each other before Rahul became a cricketer and she became an actress. She also said that they go out for dinner and they are old friends.

"I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, but we have known each other for long," she added.

Cricketers and Bollywood celebs linkup rumours are nothing new. From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh - Hazel Keech, several athletes have found love in Bollywood stars.