In the wake of constant media attention towards Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are apparently worried about their son's safety.

Taimur is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids, and paparazzi cannot get enough of his pictures. Shutterbugs constantly keep an eye on Taimur's actions, and never misses a chance to click the toddler.

After Saif recently scolded some camera persons for clicking too many pictures of Taimur, now Kareena expressed concern for his safety owing to the same reason.

"A child is a child and nobody stalks anybody's kid. Of course, we are worried about that and people should know that. Sometimes when I am on shoot, I get to know what he is doing from the pictures that the media clicks and that's a bit scary," Kareena said during a recent interview.

Although the shutterbugs always maintain a distance and never bothers the young one, Bebo is not comfortable with the constant media attention that her son is subjected to.

"It's a very confused thing. I don't want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked but now he understands. He hears us say, 'the media is there,' so he is picking up words. But he's so innocent because he's been told to say hi and hello to everyone. They are saying hello, they are polite, they've been polite and at a distance, but yes, there's a constant kind of movement," she said.

Kareena further said that she wants her son to have a normal childhood by being able to play outside and walk the street. She expressed discontent at paparazzi not being satisfied with limited pictures and instead go on clicking him.

A few days back, Saif had shouted at the photographers at an airport for clicking too many pictures of Taimur. He had even refused to pose for them when asked to.

Well, Kareena and Saif's concern for their son is understandable, but it is the job of photographers to click pictures, isn't it?