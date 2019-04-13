Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is paparazzi's favourite, but recently the star kid's father lost his cool over his son being constantly clicked.

Saif and Kareena, along with Taimur, were recently spotted at the airport. As usual, photographers jumped in to click pictures of the kid, but too much flash on Taimur's eyes irked Saif.

An angry Saif told the shutterbugs to stop clicking so many pictures, saying "the child will go blind". "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jayega (Stop it now! The kid will go blind)," Saif told the camerapersons, according to Desi Martini.

The drama did not end there. When the photographers asked Saif and Kareena to pose, the actor replied in negative saying, "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda weird hai (You can take pictures, but it's weird to pose)".

Well, too much of attention from media often gets into stars' nerves, but shutterbugs too have to do their job, isn't it?

Taimur is just 2 years old, but the star kid's popularity is unmatchable. He often remains in news for various reasons. Recently, it was reported that Madhur Bhandarkar was planning to make a film titled "Taimur".

The film-maker reportedly had registered the title for one of his upcoming films. However, it was not clear if the film would actually be based on Kareena's son, or it is about something else.