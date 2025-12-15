After a viral YouTube video alleged the presence of banned, cancer-causing drug residues in Eggoz eggs, the Bengaluru-based egg brand has released the results of its own laboratory tests, claiming full compliance with India's food safety standards.

The controversy erupted on December 10, 2025, when YouTuber Arpit Mangal's Trustified, a channel known for blind product testing, published a video alleging that Eggoz eggs contained AOZ, a metabolite of nitrofuran antibiotics—substances banned in Indian poultry since 2002 due to their carcinogenic potential.

The video, which crossed 500,000 views within days, showed dramatic visuals of egg samples testing positive, triggering widespread panic online. Hashtags such as #BoycottEggoz and #ToxicEggs trended across X and Instagram, with consumers posting images of discarded egg cartons and questioning the safety of a daily staple, especially for children.

What Trustified claimed

According to Trustified, egg samples purchased from Delhi and Gurugram retail stores were sent for blind testing to a certified laboratory. The channel claimed the lab detected 0.73 µg/kg of AOZ, a nitrofuran metabolite.

Nitrofurans were once used in poultry to treat bacterial infections but were banned globally after studies linked them to DNA damage, immune suppression, and potential cancer risk. Even trace detection of their metabolites is treated seriously by regulators.

Trustified said the findings contradicted Eggoz's marketing claim of "no antibiotics used", prompting the channel to publish the results after alleged double verification by the lab.

Eggoz responds: 'Fully compliant with FSSAI standards'

In response to the backlash, Eggoz told International Business Times that it had conducted its own tests through NABL-accredited laboratory Fare Labs Private Limited, asserting that its eggs met all regulatory requirements.

"Since consumer safety is foundational to us at Eggoz, we want to ensure complete, science-based information," the company said in a statement shared with IBT.

According to the reports cited by Eggoz, tests were conducted across multiple parameters, including:

Antibiotics Banned pesticides Heavy metals Toxic residues Microbiological pathogens

Eggoz claims the results showed:

All antibiotic residues below the Limit of Quantification (BLQ) No banned pesticides detected Heavy metals within permissible limits Absence of pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli

The company added that all quality reports have been made publicly accessible on its website. All reports can be accessed HERE.

As of now, there is no official action announced by food safety regulators in relation to the Trustified video.