It is no more a secret that BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated G 310 R and its adventure sibling the G 310 GS in India this year. But the company is yet to reveal the exact launch timeframe of the model. According to the latest reports, some of the dealerships of the BMW Motorrad in India have started accepting the bookings for the upcoming motorcycles.

A report of MotorBeam, citing the dealerships in Delhi, reported that BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are open for bookings in India for a down-payment of Rs 50,000. Apparently, only the current BMW customers can book it as of now. However, the head of Lutyens Motorrad, the BMW Motorrad partner in Delhi was quick to refute the rumors and noted in a discussion that the models in question are not yet open for bookings.

BMW Motorrad first gave the indications of the launch of the G 310 R and G 310 GS at the Auto expo 2016 when the Bavarian motorcycle brand showcased the motorcycles and later at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018.

screen grab

While it is true that the motor enthusiasts in India have been waiting eagerly to throttle these BMW motorcycles, the launch date of the models has been well guarded. The G 310 R and the G 310 GS is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the entire global market as part of BMW Motorrad's deal with Indian partner TVS Motor Company. Both come powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. The adventure version G 310 GS borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the BMW R 1200 GS. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.

As for pricing, IBT India understands that G 310 R will not be 'cheap' as reported earlier and is likely to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh . The G 310 GS will be even pricier than its sibling.