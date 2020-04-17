Amid the strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are stories pouring in about people travelling thousands and hundreds of kilometers to either be with their families or reach their duty, etc. One such incident is when a 50-year-old woman travelled 2,700 km in a car crisscrossing about six states to meet her critically ill son, who is a BSF personnel posted at Jodhpur.

The journey was covered in three days and the woman was along with her daughter-in-law and one other relative during the journey.

The woman Sheelamma Vasan stated that her son Arun Kumar is 29 years old and is suffering from myositis, (inflammation of muscles), adding that his condition was improving.

She said that, "Due to god's grace we have reached here without any problems anywhere."

A doctor from Kerala, who is posted at AIIMS in Jodhpur, conveyed Arun's health condition to his family over the phone. It was then when the family decided to undertake the journey from Kerala through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat to reach Rajasthan.

The passes to travel across the states were organized by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy, according to the family.

A cab free of cost and two drivers were arranged by the volunteers of the Hindu helpline, a VHP organization, to take the family to Jodhpur.

Kottayam District Collector PK Sudheer Babu arranged the passes and Sheelaamma accompanied by her daughter-in-law Parvathyand, along with another relative, set off on the journey from Panackachira village in Koruthodu panchayat in Kottayam.

Her son had gone on leave to his village in February and after his return, he had fallen ill. He had expressed his desire to be with his family. Arun Kumar's one-year-old child is in Kerala.

In a similar incident, another woman had travelled about 1400 km on a two-wheeler to bring back her son who was stuck in Andhra Pradesh.

The family thanked the administration and the Govt for making this possible even during this lockdown.