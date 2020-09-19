Archana Kalpathi used to be bombarded with questions by the fans of Vijay about his film Bigil. On some occasions, she was verbally attacked by them for not giving updates about the movie at regular intervals.

A year later, she is reminiscing those memories of giving updates about Bigil. In fact, she is missing it. The CEO of AGS Cinemas has announced on Twitter about it and wrote, "An unforgettable moment. I never thought I will ever say this but I actually miss giving updates Red heart #Bigil A big thank you to our very own #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir @arrahman Sir @Atlee_dir #Nayan and the entire cast and crew #1YearOfBigilAudioLaunch. [sic]"

On this day in 2019, the audio of Bigil was launched in a grand event at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film, which had the music of two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman.

Bigil was a sports drama written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie had Nayanthara playing the female lead, while Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was the villain. Vijay was seen in dual roles.

Upon release, Bigil turned out to be a big hit at the box office. Reportedly, it minted over Rs 250 crore at the global box office.