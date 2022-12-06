Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show entertaining for the audience. With each passing day, the contestants' bond is getting stronger every day. Amidst tasks and nominations, the housemates are seen joking around and having fun, some are fighting, while others are focusing on strengthing their friendships.

Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Choudhary that Ankit Gupta reminds her of the character Christian Grey from the film Fifty Shades Of Grey

Recently, we saw Ankit Gupta becoming the new caption of the house, not only the housemates even his fans rejoiced as they thought he was the most deserving one. Ankit has always been a favourite among the masses, mainly for his quiet nature, his expressions and body language does the talking, he isn't the one who will indulge in fights, but is known for his witty one-liners.

During the recent episode, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were having a fun conversation where she told them that she is attracted to Ankit and he reminds her of the character Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in the Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The clip of Archana, Priyanka and Ankit's conversation has surfaced online.

Archana can be heard telling Priyanaka,, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (Seeing him, I remember that film, that English one. 50 Shades of Grey. He reminds me of the boss in the film, it was my favourite film)".

Ankit overheard their conversation and said that had they been together, he would get drunk every night. Archana said to him, "Main bhi iske saath tharki (lustful) ho rakhi hoon". (I also get lustful being with him).

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia says, "Hahahahahah I can't breathe!!! Archana says " Ankit aise hai jo 50 shades of Grey mein tha! Mere favourite film hai" Hahahahaha!! ARCHANA I LOVE YOU!!! YOU ARE TOO MUCH AND I LOVE IT!!! #bb16 @ColorsTV #ArchanaGautam."

