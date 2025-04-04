Arbaaz Khan's marriage with Sshura Khan had left everyone intrigued. The sudden romance followed by a hush-hush wedding, grabbed everyone's attention. More so because Arbaaz seemed to have just come out a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. All eyes were on the lady who stole the Dabangg producer's heart.

Ever since their wedding, the duo has been painting the town red. From dropping mushy posts for one another to sharing adorable pictures during family get togethers; Arbaaz and Sshura always seem madly-in-love. However, when the ever ready to pose Sshura recently hid from the paparazzi, netizens soon jumped to conclusions.

What set on the gossip alarm?

Arbaaz Khan was seen shielding Sshura at an event. He first dropped his ladylove inside the building and then came back to pose for the paps. Social media has been churning out possible theories ever since. While some feel Mrs Khan could be on the baby way, some feel she might not be well. Let's take a look at the video and the reactions.

"Is she pregnant?" asked a user.

"She seems pregnant," another user commented.

"She is intentionally pulling his hand infront of her tummy & wearing flats...is she pregnant?" a fan commented on Instagram.

"She's expecting," another fan guessed.

"Baby on the way?" a reddit user asked.

"Ohh God! why would he do that, to his own wife," another reddit user commented.

"At this age, fancying children, it's crazy, what goes on in their heads," read a comment on reddit.

"Could be bloating & gas," another reddit user joked.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in a hush hush ceremony on December 24, 2023. Sshura Khan is a makeup artist and the duo met during the shoot of 'Patna Shukla'. Sshura was supervising Raveena Tandon's makeup team and soon love blossomed between her and Arbaaz.