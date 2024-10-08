Arbaaz Khan is a man of wit and humour! The actor-producer recently held an AMA session with his fans and the results were pure hilarious. From his marriage, his wife to Salman Khan's marriage plans; the actor pretty much answered all the questions thrown at him. A fan asked him about his "Next marriage plans?" Arbaaz didn't mind answering that too.

The AMA

While any other celeb would possibly be offended by the question, Khan took it in his stride and answered playfully. He wrote, "Bas ho gaya, Bhai! (Its done now, brother)." Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan after dating her secretly for over a year. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2023. And ever since then the two have been painting the town red.

Another fan wrote how she wanted to get married to Salman Khan. Without wasting a breath, the Dabangg producer wrote, "What do I say? Lage Raho Munnabhai!"

However, the best answer was yet to come. As a fan asked Arbaaz which dish his wife Sshura cooks the best. The actor wittily wrote, "Stories, Just kidding, she cooks Mutton Biryani well."

Arbaaz on relationship with Sshura

It was on the sets of Patna Shukla where he first met his wife-to-be as before that he had not even heard her name or met her.

"People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step... we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there," he said in an interview.