Malaika Arora is one of the hottest babes of Bollywood. Despite being in her 40s, the diva manages to leave many starlets behind when it comes to style, class, and elegance. Though she's away from the silver screen now, Malaika has been making headlines for her personal life. Her PDA moments with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is highly adored by the audience.

Dancing diva Malaika, who was previously married to Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan, divorced him in 2018 and made her relationship with Ishqzaade Arjun official. We all know that Arjun rules Malaika's heart when it comes to love but do you know who rules the film industry? Let's have a look on the net worth of these handsome hunks in Malaika's life.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan started his career as a model and made entry into Bollywood with his movie Daraar in 1996. He got married to his long-term girlfriend model Malaika Arora on 12 December 1998. Though Arbaaz was not able to make it big in the industry, he has managed to retain his name by trying his hands in different ventures.

The Hello Brother fame Arbaaz may not be an established actor like his sibling Salman Khan, his production house has been churning a good amount of money for him. Apart from directing and producing Dabbang Franchise, Arbaaz has been seen doing cameos in many movies. Dabbang went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

He has done many significant roles in Bollywood as well as in the South Indian Film Industry. Arbaaz has also hosted a reality show Power Couple, which aired on Sony TV with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Last year, Khan made his digital debut with a crime-thriller web series Poison. As per the reports, the net worth of Arbaaz Khan is around 21 million USD.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship open after the finalisation of Malaika-Arbaaz's divorce. Rumour has it that Arjun was one of the reasons behind the break-up of power couple Malaika and Arbaaz, but none of them has commented on the same.

Bollywood hunk Arjun made his debut in 2012, with Ishqzaade and become the heartthrob of b-town.

He was last seen in the movie Panipat: The Great Betrayal along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Though he hasn't delivered many hits, still he charges around Rs 5 to 7 crore for a film, as per the report by the Republic World.

The 2 States fame also owns Mercedes ML350 and Honda CRV. The net worth of Arjun Kapoor is $100 crore.