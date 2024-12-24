Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. The couple is now celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Arbaaz and Sshura took to social media to share unseen pictures from their wonderful year together and penned heartfelt notes for each other.

Arbaaz wrote, "Happy anniversary, my love Shura ❤️. Words can't express the happiness, joy, and laughter you bring to our lives. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage, and it feels like I've known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support, and care. Truly blessed (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sshura shared a series of romantic pictures and expressed her love: "Happy Anniversary, Arbaazzz, my love. Every day with you feels like a blessing. You're my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I'm so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you @arbaazkhanofficial. Alhamdulillah, blessed with the best."

One picture that caught netizens' attention shows Arbaaz kissing Sshura on the cheek, while another captures the couple enjoying a fishing trip together.

Netizens can't stop gushing over the couple's loved-filled pictures on social media.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before their divorce in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. In 2023, Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz shared how he met Sshura for the first time on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura was working with Raveena Tandon. "It was just a casual, professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times," he said.