Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have landed in legal trouble after violating COVID-19 norms. As per reports, an FIR has been registered by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail's elder son Nirvaan Khan for allegedly flouting COVID-19 protocols in Mumbai.

The case was registered against them under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The FIR has been registered at Khar police station in Mumbai under the Prevention of Sterilization Act. According to the law, in the wake of the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19, passengers travelling into the city from the UK and UAE are required to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine.

ANI report stated, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) registers FIR against actor Sohail Khan & his son Nirvaan as well as actor Arbaaz Khan for violating COVID norms. They returned from Dubai on 25th Dec & were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel, but they went home: BMC. #Maharashtra"

Arbaaz and Sohail returned to Mumbai on December 25. As per protocols, BMC officials asked the actors to remain quarantined in a hotel

In his statement submitted in Khar police station in Mumbai, Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer of H/West ward, said that he received information on Monday that Arbaaz, Sohail Nirvaan had returned from Dubai but didn't go to institutional quarantine. Dr Funde and Bandra police officials then reached Sohail Khan's residence on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra.

Civic officials said that on Monday, they got information from an unknown person that the Khans had violated institutional quarantine, following which a BMC team contacted Sohail. The BMC also contacted the Taj Hotel to check for their bookings and were informed that the three reservations were cancelled on December 26.

Sohail Khan lives in Salisbury Building in Khar West. "After inquiry, it was found they had violated the Epidemic Act, for which we filed a complaint at Khar Police station," said a BMC official.

The civic body has now asked the three to go for 14-day quarantine at Taj Hotel. "Their COVID-19 test will be conducted after seven days. If it is negative, they will be asked to go in-home quarantine," said Pandurang Fundkar, Medical officer of Health of H-west ward (Bandra west)

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), passengers returning from counties in Europe and the Middle East must stay in institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the detection of the new strain of coronavirus in the UK.

Eight UK returnees in Maharashtra test positive for new virus strain says, Rajesh Tope.

As per reports, as many as eight returnees to Maharashtra from the UK are infected with the new COVID-19 variant detected in the European country, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Of these, five are from Mumbai, and he said that adding contacts of all the COVID-19 patients with the UK strain is being traced. Out of 4,000 returnees from the UK, 43 people have tested positive for COVID-19, out of which eight have the new variant," Tope said in a televised message, citing results of their swab samples. "The protocol to treat them is different, and they have been isolated from the other COVID-19 patients," he said.

Maharashtra reports 2,765 new #COVID19 cases, 10,362 discharges, and 29 deaths today, as per State Health Department



Total cases: 19,47,011



Total recoveries: 18,47,361



Total active cases: 48,801



Total Deaths: 49,695 pic.twitter.com/58fCAvcoDp — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Lockdown extended in Maharastra till 31 January.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants would remain open till 11 pm, and not more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places for New Year Eve celebrations before 11 pm.

Deshmukh, talking to the media, said that the Covid-19 threat persists, and people should avoid crowding while ushering in the new year. "All hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars will be permitted to remain open only till 11 pm. People should follow the Covid guidelines issued by the state," he said.

"Though there is a ban on a gathering of more than five people, there is no restriction on stepping out to buy medicines or go to a friend's place for dinner after 11 pm."

Till none of them has released an official statement citing what happened from at the end.