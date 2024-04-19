Arbaaz Khan is basking in his marital life. Salman Khan's brother got married for the second time to makeup artist Sshura Khan this year. And ever since the two have been painting the town red. Khan had revealed that he met Sshura on the sets of his film, Patna Shukla, where she was working in Raveena Tandon's makeup team.

The Dabangg producer has revealed that it was only towards the end of the film that the two started interacting and came closer. Arbaaz revealed that the conversations turned into meeting which turned into dates. He asserted that the two also had common views on majority of topics that made them come closer. He added that with each meeting, they started falling in love and knew from the beginning that it was something serious they were getting into.

Arbaaz on life with Sshura

Arbaaz also said that ever since his wedding with Sshura, he feels more calm, happy, settled and confident. "I have become more confident and sure about myself. Her influence has been very good in my life in many ways," he said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. He also added that once they realised that they wanted to be together they quickly informed their families of marriage.

Contrary to rumours that the family wasn't supportive of his decision, Arbaaz said that the family was happy to hear the news and they quickly settled on a date. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for almost two decades. The couple has a son, Arhaan Khan, whom they co-parent.