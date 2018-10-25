After months of speculations, Arbaaz Khan has finally admitted to dating Georgia Andriani but doesn't know where it will go. For the past couple of months, the duo had been making several public appearances together which has sparked rumours of their relationship. There were also reports that Arbaaz was going to marry his rumoured girlfriend Georgia in a court and the couple were yet to decide their wedding date.

Clearing the air about him finding love again in life, Arbaaz told Zoom TV, "You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions. You know it's okay, it's alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I've had a few scenarios and equations with people, I've dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn't happen and I don't want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don't know where it's gonna go but people think they know."

Last year, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Kham ended their 18 years of marriage. The ex-couple have a 15-year-old son together. While Malaika has moved on, she has also reportedly given her nod to Arbaaz and Georgia's relationship.

In fact, Malaika and Georgia had come face-to-face with each other at Arpita Khan's house during the Ganpati celebration and got along pretty well. Moreover, Arbaaz and Georgia even went on a double-date with Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

It is also being said that Georgia, who was last seen in a Bollywood movie called Guest in London released in 2017, will be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming movie.