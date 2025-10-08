Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is beaming with joy as his wife, Sshura Khan, was discharged on Wednesday afternoon. The actor took his wife and their newborn baby girl home.

Several photos and videos of Arbaaz holding his baby girl while exiting Hinduja Hospital have gone viral. The clip shows Arbaaz getting into the car, smiling and greeting the shutterbugs, though he chose not to reveal his daughter's face.

Arbaaz was seen lovingly caressing his little one, while his wife and new mother, Sshura, dressed in all black with a cap over her head, also got into the car.

Another clip shows Arbaaz and Sshura entering their residence. Sshura greeted the paparazzi, waved at them, and made a thumbs-up gesture.

The couple has also officially announced the name of their daughter.

Taking to social media, Arbaaz and Sshura shared a cute Instagram post revealing their baby girl's name: Sipaara Khan. "Welcome, baby girl Sipaara Khan," they wrote in the caption.

As per the website, the name Sipaara has origins in both Arabic and Persian cultures and is often associated with themes of beauty and nature. In Arabic, it signifies elegance and grace, while in Persian tradition, it evokes floral imagery, symbolising a deep appreciation of nature in poetry and art.

About Arbaaz's personal life

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. On October 5, 2025, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Arbaaz and Malaika share a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, and continue to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship.