It seems to be a reunion of sorts as came together for a dinner outing. Arbaaz, who is recently married to Sshura Khan, was seen arriving at a restaurant walking hand-in-hand with wife Sshura. On the other hand, Malaika Arora made a solo entry without Arjun Kapoor to join the newlyweds for dinner.

Malaika and Arbaaz's equation

Malaika Arora's mother and Arbaaz Khan's father, Salim Khan, were also spotted together. Arbaaz and Malaika might have moved their separate ways but the two continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. Arhaan too seems quite fond of stepmother, Sshura as they have often been spotted attending events and dinner parties together.

Arbaaz Khan's marriage news with Sshura came as a shock to many. However, the actor revealed that the two were in a relationship for over a year and a half before tying the knot. Khan said that he met Sshura on the sets of Patna Shukla where she was working as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. The two met on the sets and hit it off.

Arbaaz on ex Giorgia's interviews

Arbaaz also spoke about his ex Giorgia Andriani aspeaking about their relationship at a time when he was about to get married. He revealed that the timing of Giorgia's interviews were correct. "I was done with my previous relationship almost two years before I even met her (Shura). I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura," he told Indian Express.