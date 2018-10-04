The makers of Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha starring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde are set to release the teaser of the hit song Anaganaganaga on YouTube at 4.50 pm on Thursday.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has four songs and young music director S Thaman has composed tunes. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Ramajogayya Sastry and Penchal Das have written the lyrics and Armaan Malik, Kaala Bhairava, Kailash Kher, Nikhita Srivalli, Penchal Das, Daler Mehndi and Anjana Sowmya have lent their voices for these soundtracks.

Zee Music South, which has acquired the music rights of Aravinda Sametha, has already released the songs on its YouTube channel and all the tracks have got a very good response. Its jukebox has registered 2,753,224 views, which is a record number for Telugu film on YouTube. Among the four songs, Anaganaganaga has become a big hit with the viewers, who are now eagerly waiting to see the music video.

S Thaman took to is Twitter to announce the release of the teaser of the song Anaganaganaga from Aravinda Sametha. The music composer tweeted a poster and wrote, "#anaganaganagasongpromo #AravindaSametha At 4:50pm today evening ♥️@tarak9999 ♥️"

S Radha Krishna also tweeted from the Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations, "Visual promo for the romantic hit song #Anaganaganaga from #AravindhaSametha will release today at 04:50pm. Stay tuned! #AnaganaganagaPromo @tarak9999 #Trivikram @MusicThaman @hegdepooja @vamsi84 #RageOfTiger #AravindhaSamethaOnOct11th (sic)."

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is an action film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba are playing the lead roles in the movie and Naga Babu and Jagapathi Babu essay crucial roles. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on October 11.