The Karnataka government has announced building of Tunga Arathi mantaps in the state on the banks of Tungabhadra river, on the lines of Ganga Aarti in Kashi, at a cost of Rs 30 crore, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after releasing the logo, audio record and T-shirt of Hara Jathre on Thursday at an event organised by Panchamasali Gurupeetha based in Harihar, he stated that the project would be launched on January 14 and 15 as part of Hara Jathtre.

Hara in spiritual domain means power, in regular life it means the almighty God who resolves all the problems in the world. Those who have faith in Hara will get all their problems resolved.

Panchamasali community has a long history. It is predominantly agrarian community. But according to the needs of 21st century they have got highly educated, and excel in many fields. The pontiff of the community has shown the path in this regard, Bommai said.

He appreciated the initiative taken by the seer to enlighten the youth about the New Education Policy during the Jathre.

Referring to delivering social justice for the community, Bommai said, government would take an appropriate decision on the demand for providing category 2A backward class reservation for the community.