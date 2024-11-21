Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shocked fans by announcing his separation from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. As the news of their split circulates, attention has turned to Rahman's impressive asset value and the potential implications for the couple's divorce proceedings.

According to reports, Rahman has an estimated net worth of ₹1,728 crores, making him India's wealthiest musician. He had a prolific career spanning over 145 films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. The Oscar-winning composer's vast fortune includes luxury properties in Chennai and Los Angeles, a fleet of high-end vehicles, and lucrative music studios across the globe.

Still can't believe this is happening. Devastated to the core? news like this takes out away the belief! #ARRahman #SairaBanu pic.twitter.com/zaQtcy7RR9 — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) November 19, 2024

Reports suggest that Rahman charges approximately ₹3 crore per song and between ₹8-10 crore per film. His live performances fetch him an impressive ₹1-2 crore each. His portfolio is equally impressive. He owns a stunning bungalow in Chennai, featuring multiple bedrooms, an expansive dining area, and a state-of-the-art music studio. The interiors reflect understated luxury and elegance. Additionally, Rahman possesses a luxurious property in Los Angeles, equipped with a modern music studio, catering to his frequent visits to the United States.

His high-end automobile collections include a Volvo SUV worth ₹93.87 lakh, a Jaguar priced at ₹1.08 crore, and a Mercedes valued at ₹2.86 crore. His garage also includes a Porsche Taycan EV worth approximately ₹3 crore, showcasing his penchant for luxury automobiles. Rahman's business acumen extends beyond his musical endeavours. He owns AM Musiq Studios, with branches in Mumbai, London, and Los Angeles, further diversifying his income streams and solidifying his global presence in the music industry.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

As Rahman and Saira Banu navigate their separation, questions naturally arise about potential financial discussions. However, their lawyer, Vandana Shah, has stated that financial matters have not yet been broached. "Not as yet. It has not come to this stage yet. It would be an amicable divorce," Shah commented, emphasizing the couple's commitment to handling their separation with dignity.

While the financial aspects of their separation remain undisclosed, Rahman's substantial net worth and diverse asset portfolio will likely be significant factors in any future discussions. However, both parties have expressed a desire for privacy and an amicable resolution to their separation.

As one of India's wealthiest musicians, Rahman's divorce proceedings are being closely watched, though both parties have requested privacy during this sensitive time.