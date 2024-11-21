Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu shocked fans across the globe by announcing their separation after 29 years of marriage. The news was quickly followed by another unexpected announcement-Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey too announced her separation from her husband Mark Hartsuch. The timing of these announcements sparked speculation and rumours about a possible connection between the two divorces. However, Vandana Shah, the legal representative for Rahman and Banu, has firmly denied any link between the two separations.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shah stated, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision on their own."

She emphasized that the couple's decision to end their marriage was mutual and based on their circumstances. Shah further clarified that the separation between Rahman and Banu was a result of an "insurmountable gap" in their relationship. She described the couple as "extremely genuine" and stressed that the decision to part ways "was not taken lightly."

Mohini Dey, 29, a renowned bassist who has performed in over 40 shows with Rahman, announced her separation from Mark Hartsuch in a joint Instagram post. The couple emphasized their mutual respect and decision to part ways amicably.

Despite the coincidental timing of the two announcements, Shah reiterated that there is no connection between Dey's separation and Rahman's divorce. She stated, "These are two independent occurrences," firmly dismissing any speculation of a romantic involvement between Rahman and Dey.

Addressing rumours about potential financial discussions between Rahman and Banu, Shah stated, "There has been no discussion about money at this stage." She explained that given the long duration of their marriage and the couple's dignified approach, such matters have not yet been broached. The lawyer praised the "dignified manner" in which Rahman and Banu are handling their separation, calling it "exemplary." She highlighted the couple's commitment to privacy and their request for understanding from the public during this challenging time.

Rahman, 57, and Saira Banu, 50, married in 1995 and have three children together - Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. In his official statement on social media, Rahman expressed the emotional weight of their decision, writing, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." The musician was also criticised for using hashtag #arsairaabreakup in his divorce post leaving fans confused.

As both couples navigate their respective separations, they have requested privacy and understanding from the public.