A year ago, AR Rahman's daughter was heavily trolled for wearing a burqa, the music maestro also came under fire for making her do so. Last year, AR Rahman hit back at trolls, arguing that women in his family had the freedom to dress the way they wanted.
A year later, Khatija Rahman found herself back in the same place, when author Taslima Nasreen made a Twitter comment on her photo where she dons a burqa, giving fodder to internet trolls and soon the issue blew up. Following heavy trolling, the composer's daughter broke her silence, with a winning response to Nasreen's comment.
When a comment gives way to trolls
Talima Nasreen has been known for her controversial statements in the past. On 11th February, she posted a photo of the musician's daughter on Twitter, writing about her choice of dress while commending her father's music, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"
I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020
The comment soon gained a huge response, which led to Khatija being trolled over wearing a burqa, once again. However, there was backlash to Nasreen's statement, that come from other quarters that were more accepting of Khatija's choice. Nasreen eventually deleted the tweet and followed up with another:
Burqawalis are empowered. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 16, 2020
Khatija silences trolls and Nasreen with her response
When the trolling got out of hand, the young girl took matters into her own hands and stood up for herself. Her Instagram post the Oscar-winning composer's daughter received a lot of love and respect for her sharp wit, emphasising that it was her choice, and she didn't regret it.
In the post, she writes, "I'm sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don't feel suffocated rather I'm proud and empowered for what I stand for."
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. ?. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue ? I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal ?