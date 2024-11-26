The year 2024 witnessed several high-profile divorces in South Indian cinema that left fans shocked and disheartened. Celebrities known for their enduring relationships made announcements that brought their personal struggles into the spotlight. Here's a look at five prominent South Indian celebrities who parted ways this year.

1. Jayam Ravi and Aarti

Back in September, Jayam Ravi, the Ponniyin Selvan star, confirmed that he had parted ways from his wife Aarti. In a lengthy post on X, he described the decision as 'painful' and requested privacy for his family. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti."

A few days later, Aarti added more tension to the situation by revealing that Jayam's announcement was made without her prior knowledge or discussion.

2. GV Prakash and Saindhavi

Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar called it quits with ex-wife Saindhavi earlier this year in May. The couple decided to mutually end their relationship after 11 years of marriage. They shared the news of their divorce with their fans through an official statement on social media.

"After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other," read GV Prakash's statement.

3. Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi

Kannada actors Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa filed for divorce earlier this year after making serious allegations against each other during a press conference held by their lawyers. Sridevi later posted a statement on her social media handle and mentioned that she had remained silent to maintain dignity.

Yuva Rajkumar's ex-wife wrote, which loosely translated, "It is very unfortunate and hurtful to see a person who is supposed to maintain professional decorum is yielding into character assassinating a woman in public with no truth in it. I am deeply disappointed with how this has been handled, especially given the false narrative."

4. Bhamaa and Arun Jagadish

Malayalam star Bhamaa has also reportedly ended her marriage with businessman Arun Jagadish this year. While there has been no official confirmation, changes in the actress' social media posts have sparked rumors about the divorce.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her child and wrote, "I never knew how strong I was until I became a single mom, and being strong was the only choice I had. Me and my girl." This caption seemingly confirmed that she has called it quits with her husband.

5. AR Rahman and Saira Banu

AR Rahman and Saira Banu mutually decided to part ways after 29 years of their marriage. The couple cited that there has been a gap in their relationship that has caused "emotional strain." Their children have also addressed the situation and requested privacy from their fans and well-wishers.

AR Rahman also penned a heartfelt note on his social media handle that left everyone emotional. He wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts."

The couple are parents to three children together: Khatija, Ameen, and Raheema.

Speaking of divorces Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai are rumored to be getting a divorce amidst rumors of Abhishek Bachchan having an affair with his Dasvi film co-star Nimrit Kaur.