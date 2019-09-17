It seems that no amount of backlash is going to stop Aquaman star Amber Heard from doing what she wishes with her body and that includes posting a topless photo on Instagram. The actress also has the perfect response to defend her move.

Earlier this month, Heard shared a bold NSFW still on Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a Saint Laurent Paris blazer. The image was from a recent photoshoot with Interview Magazine.

Surprisingly, the partially nude photo continues to stay up on Instagram with more than 750K likes, defying the social media app's Basic Terms of Use. But does it really? Going by the screenshot of a conversation shared by Heard, apparently, the image does not violate any guideline since the content isn't sexual or pornographic in nature.

Many followers of the lingerie company la fille d'O' attempted to reportedly flag the topless photo but it was all in vain. The actress sarcastically criticised "#LaFilletEgo" for not supporting other women and ended her first tweet with the hashtag, #FreeTheNip.

Heard also didn't shy away from sharing the 'image, which shows a hint of her nipple, again for her Twitter followers who may have missed it. You can find her tweets below.

In the past, Instagram has deleted photos or even an entire account for violating their terms by sharing partially nude photos. Many users have lost their account by sharing topless photos in support of free the nipple movement.

Heard will next be seen in CBS All Access' The Stand TV series, an adaptation of a Stephen King novel. Production has begun on the series with the actress also sharing a teasing glimpse of the project's script.

Heard will also reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 set to release on December 16, 2022.