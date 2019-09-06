Fans will not get to see Amber Heard reprise her role as Mera for the DC Extended Universe anytime soon. But for now, the actress is busy showing off her sizzling candid side on social media.

Heard shared a still from her recent photoshoot for Interview Magazine (which is in collaboration with Saint Laurent Paris) which showed the Aquaman actor posing, wearing nothing but a Saint Laurent Paris blazer.

Clearly, the actress is not only braless but also reveals a hint of her nipple. The photograph captured by Matt Welch which is now uploaded on Heard's Instagram and has garnered close to 6,00,000 likes. So far, fans have been supporting her bold move.

For those unaware, according to Instagram's Basic Terms of Use, users may not post "nude", "partially nude" or "pornographic or sexually suggestive" content on their app. Doing so would lead to the removal of the photo or video or even the entire user account sighting violation of their rules.

During the interview for the magazine, Heard spoke about her acting experience and opened up about which parts of her life to make public.

"It's a weird thing for an artist to do, especially one from my generation who didn't necessarily grow up with social media." Heard told the magazine.

"I've only had social media for two years. When you're in the public eye, you become used to being fiercely protective of your image and your private life, and protecting that from being used against your best interest. And that creates a relationship with privacy and having to fight for said privacy. I think that's why people are sometimes reluctant to join social media. But I have to say that since being a part of it, I realize that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life," she added.

Heard is expected to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, scheduled to hit theatres on December 16, 2022.