Zee Telugu recently announced the winners' list of Apsara Awards 2018, which is meant to celebrate womanhood and the channel telecasted the award distribution from 4 pm on April 29.

Th Apsara Awards 2018 is a tribute to women achievers from all walks of life on its first-of-its-kind platform. The outstanding women were rewarded for their achievements across categories, ranging from the Civil Services to Athletics and Young Achievers who have put their best feet forward, recognizing the exceptional contribution of stars outside of the entertainment industry.

The award ceremony was held at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on April 8 and brought together some of the most exceptional women from across the nation.

Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and host of celebs were seen waking the pink carpet at the third edition of Apsara Award 2018. The event witnessed some mind blowing performances from film and television personalities. Ritika Singh stormed the stage with her high on energy performance on latest Tollywood mass hits.

Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, Eesha Rebba and Tanya Hope's scintillating performances on popular Telugu numbers cannot be missed. While popular belly dancer and actress Nora Fatehi showed some amazing moves, Miss Telangana 2017 Simran Choudhry performed a Bollywood – Kathak fusion and rocked the stage on 'Kala Chashma'.

Zee Kutumbam stars performed a special tribute on Sridevi's iconic songs like 'Aaku Chaatu Pilla Thadise' and 'Abbanee Thiyyani Debba'. A special award commemorating the actress in the name of 'Sridevi Award' has got initiated in this thrid edition of Apsara Awards and the award has been won by Tamannah Bhatia. Actress Shruti Hassan was also dedicated with a special performance by leading fiction artists from Zee family marking her 10 years in film industry.