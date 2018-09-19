Piaggio India has revamped its existing portfolio of premium scooter under Aprilia and Vespa brands in India. The Italian outfit has launched new Aprilia SR 150 Race, Limited edition Carbon SR 150, new colour options for the Aprilia SR150 and the Vespa scooter range adding much-needed nip and tuck to stay ahead of the rivals.

2018 Aprilia SR 150 Race

The sporty version of the Aprilia SR 150 scooter, the Race edition, is now inspired from flagship superbike RS-GP, specially designed for MotoGP. In the RS-GP theme, the scooter sports a white base with red and green body graphics along with red 14-inch alloys.

The scooter also gets an adjustable suspension, 220mm disk brake up front, golden calliper, digital console and tall windscreen. The new Aprilia SR 150 Race has been priced at Rs 80,211 (ex-showroom Pune).

New colours for Aprilia SR 150

Piaggio India has glamourised the standard the SR 150 scooter with four new trendy colours – matt black, blue, glossy red and white. The scooter also gets an adjustable suspension as part of the update. Aprilia will retail the updated SR 150 at Rs 70,031 (ex-showroom, Pune)

Aprilia Carbon SR 150

The limited edition Carbon SR 150 is inspired by carbon components in high-performance Aprilia track bikes. The scooter gets an all-black theme, complemented with carbon graphics and new adjustable suspension.

The Carbon SR 150 also gets 14-inch large wheel, 220 mm disk brake, new digital cluster, USB connectivity option. It is priced at Rs 73,500 (ex-showroom Pune).

All the SR 150 variants come powered by the same a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit.

New Vespa colours

The Vespa range of new scooters are known for its eye-catching colours and the company has added three more colours- -Matt Rosso Dragon, Matt Yellow and Azzuro Provenza with machine cut alloy periphery wheels. The new range also gets a factory fitted mobile connectivity feature.

The Vespa range is now priced at Rs 91,140 for VXL 150cc and Rs 97,276 for SXL 150cc (ex-showroom Pune).